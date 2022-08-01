Warwick boxers set for first show in town for ten years

Warwick Boxing Gym members are set to take part in the first boxing show in the town for ten years.Picture submitted.

Warwick boxers are set to fight in the first show to be held in the town for ten years.

Members of Warwick Boxing Gym will be on the card for the Evening of Amateur Boxing event, which takes place at The Nelson Club in Charles Sreet on Friday September 2 from 7pm.

The gym opened at the Positive about Young People Centre in Nelson Lane in April 2021 and has gone from strength to strength since with 25 members now – 11 of which are able to box at the show.

The gym is open to girls and boys aged seven and upwards.

Sessions take place on Sunday mornings, Mondays, Tuesdays andThursdays.