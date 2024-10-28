Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwick boy's Halloween costume design brought to life - six years after his sister won the same competition

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Étienne Black, who is 11, entered the competition – which featured in the Tesco supermarket magazine October 2023 – when he was 10.

Speaking about his design Étienne said: “My design is a Day of the Dead style musician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Étienne holding his costume and his design in Tesco. Photo supplied

"I wanted to design something that was different to most other Halloween costumes and that children would enjoy wearing.

"I play the electric guitar, and when I entered the competition I was in a band so that's where the idea to do a musician came from as I thought lots of children want to be famous pop or rock stars and this way they can dress up as one at Halloween.

"I thought it would be fun to make the guitar skull shaped and to add some colourful Day of the Dead style decorations to it.

"It has skeleton bones and ripped clothes to help make it spooky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Étienne's design. Photo supplied

Étienne mum, Tracey said: “We have entered the competition for a number of years after being inspired by reading about other children who had won and had their costumes made up and sold in stores.

“Saranne, Étienne's older sister, entered and won the competition in 2017.

"We found out he had won just before Christmas 2023. We have kept his design a secret since then so it's exciting to finally be able to share it with people and hear what they think about it.

"Étienne was so happy and excited to hear that he had won.

“We are absolutely thrilled for Étienne winning the competition and having his design made up and sold in Tesco stores.

"Seeing it physically in store is so exciting.

"We surprised Étienne by taking him to see it in the Coventry store and the look on his face when he saw it for the first time was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The costume looks fantastic – Tesco has done an amazing job of bringing it to life.

"After seeing it, lots of Étienne's friends want to wear it, which is awesome.

"We hope that other children in Warwickshire and across the country will enjoy wearing Étienne's design – especially knowing that another child has designed it.

"We certainly hope to see lots of "Day of the Dead Musicians" out trick or treating on Halloween.”

Tesco have been approached for a comment.