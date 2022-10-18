Warwick business chooses Myton Hospices as its charity of the year
A Warwick-based company has announced that it has chosen The Myton Hospices as its charity of the year.
Staff at CEWE, a photo printing company, will be taking part in various events to fundraise for the charity, which supports people living with terminal illnesses and their families.
Recently, CEWE took part in its first fundraiser, which saw members from the human resources, production, sales and marketing departments complete a 5K fun run through an inflatable obstacle course.
Most Popular
Advertisement
They managed to raise £400.
Sam Connolly, customer support manager at CEWE, said: “When choosing our charity of the year, it was important to us to select a local charity, so that we could have a direct positive impact on our local community in Warwick and the surrounding areas.
"Myton provides such a wonderful service for those in need, helping and supporting them through a very difficult time, and ultimately giving them more quality time with their families and loved ones.
“We have a calendar of events and opportunities throughout the year where the whole team will be rallying together to raise as much money as we can to support this incredibly deserving charity.”
Advertisement
Over the next couple of months, CEWE has planned multiple bake sales to raise money and will also be sponsoring the Firewalk on November 6 at Warwick Myton Hospice, which has a fundraising target of £20,000.
The partnership between CEWE and Myton will raise money to help the charity provide vital support for patients and families, including helping to fund specialist nursing care, bereavement counselling sessions and wellbeing services.