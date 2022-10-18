Staff at CEWE, a photo printing company, will be taking part in various events to fundraise for the charity, which supports people living with terminal illnesses and their families.

Recently, CEWE took part in its first fundraiser, which saw members from the human resources, production, sales and marketing departments complete a 5K fun run through an inflatable obstacle course.

Recently, CEWE staff members took part in a 5K fun run through an inflatable obstacle course. Photo supplied

They managed to raise £400.

Sam Connolly, customer support manager at CEWE, said: “When choosing our charity of the year, it was important to us to select a local charity, so that we could have a direct positive impact on our local community in Warwick and the surrounding areas.

"Myton provides such a wonderful service for those in need, helping and supporting them through a very difficult time, and ultimately giving them more quality time with their families and loved ones.

“We have a calendar of events and opportunities throughout the year where the whole team will be rallying together to raise as much money as we can to support this incredibly deserving charity.”

Team members from the human resources, production, sales and marketing departments took part in the race. Photo supplied

Over the next couple of months, CEWE has planned multiple bake sales to raise money and will also be sponsoring the Firewalk on November 6 at Warwick Myton Hospice, which has a fundraising target of £20,000.