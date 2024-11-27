Warwick business hosting 'Christmas feast' for elderly residents

A business based in Warwick is hosting a ‘Christmas feast’ for elderly residents to help tackle isolation.

Flying Pig Catering, which has its headquarters near Warwick Hospital, will be hosting the event on Christmas Day in Chase Meadow.

The feast comes after a similar event was held for several years at The Court House in Warwick with the same aim – to tackle isolation and to make sure no one was alone on Christmas Day.

A business based in Warwick is hosting a ‘Christmas feast’ for elderly residents to help tackle isolation. Photo supplied

Speaking about the event, Charlotte Jaynes from Flying Pig Catering, said: “We’ve been supporting local charities and food banks for several years, but we’ve always wanted to do more.

"Christmas, in particular, can be a difficult time for elderly and isolated people, and we felt inspired to make a difference.

"While we’ve delivered Christmas dinners in the past, we realised that bringing people together for a shared meal would be even more impactful, lifting their spirits—and ours.

“Giving back to the community and caring for those in need brings us great joy, and we’re grateful to have the resources to make it happen this Christmas Day.”

The feast will take place from 1pm to 4pm and feature a three-course Christmas dinner, drinks and music, which will be provided free of charge.

Transport can also be provided to and from the venue if required.

Charlotte added: “Thank you to everyone who has offered to volunteer for the day – we are looking for drivers on the day who could collect and drop off our guests so if you'd like to volunteer please get in touch.”

To volunteer or to reserve a place call or text 07990 553648 or email: [email protected]