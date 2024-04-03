Warwick business partners with National Trust to help preserve and share stories through photography collections

Some of the photos are unseen and some date back to the 1840s.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:36 BST
A Warwick business has partnered with the National Trust to help preserve and share the nation’s stories through its photography collections.

Through the partnership, CEWE, a photo printing company, will support the Trust to research, catalogue and share with the public previously unseen photographs and albums.

CEWE, a Warwick based photo printing company, has announced a new partnership with the National Trust designed to help the Trust to preserve and share the nation’s stories through its extensive photography collections. Photo by National Trust Images/ Leah BandCEWE, a Warwick based photo printing company, has announced a new partnership with the National Trust designed to help the Trust to preserve and share the nation’s stories through its extensive photography collections. Photo by National Trust Images/ Leah Band
The partnership will help create additional displays and events for the Trust.

CEWE said it will also donate five per cent of its UK sales of recycled paper products to the Trust.

Steve Manfield, marketing director at CEWE UK, said: "This exciting new venture enables us to celebrate our mutual passion for creativity, preserving memories and our joint commitment to storytelling through photography, as well as our rich and diverse photographic heritage.”

Anna Sparham, national curator for photography at the National Trust, added: “This partnership offers a wonderful opportunity for us to enhance both our knowledge about the National Trust’s vast photography collections and their visibility.”

