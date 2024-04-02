Warwick district not-for-profit community organisations invited to apply for grants

A grant of £20,000 was recently awarded to Playbox Theatre in Warwick to help them to replace the roof. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Not-for-profit community organisations in the Warwick district are being invited to apply for grants.

The grants are for up to £20,000 from Warwick District Council’s Rural and Urban Capital Investment Scheme (RUCIS).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consideration is given to organisations looking to purchase or upgrade their property or equipment to provide their services to the community, such as; energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy technology, providing disabled access or facilities, resurfacing of car parks, sports courts and play areas, essential building repairs and new facilities such as kitchens or toilets.

A £20,000 grant was recently awarded to Playbox Theatre in Warwick to help them to replace the roof.

Emily Quash, artistic director at Playbox Theatre, said: “We are utterly thankful to Warwick District Council and the RUCIS fund for supporting Playbox Theatre’s recent application to restore the failing roof of Playbox Theatre’s home, The Dream Factory.

“Without this contribution, it would not have been possible for Playbox to undertake this major work, and Warwickshire’s unique creative home for young people would be facing closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At every step, the team at Warwick District Council were supportive, present, and full of good advice throughout the application process.

“As a result, Playbox Theatre is now back to full strength, with a wide-reaching programme of events for members and the local community.”

Other funded schemes include:

• £20,000 to Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club to upgrade their existing court lighting to energy efficient LED lighting

• £2,186 to Norton Lindsey Community Pub Limited to purchase fixtures and fixtures for their community shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• £17,814 to Cubbington Sports and Social Club for refurbished toilets, carpet and decorating

Cllr Jonathan Chilvers, Portfolio Holder for Resources, said: “We recognise how important local community organisations are to our residents, so I am delighted that Warwick District Council is able to award this funding to ensure that the vital facilities they use to support the community are the best they can be.

“New funding is available for the 2024/25 financial year, and I would like to encourage not-for-profit groups located within Warwick District to come forward with their projects as we may be able to help.”