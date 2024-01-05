Warwick business reaching new heights after refurbishment of new premises
A growing tool and equipment hire business is continuing to reach new heights in Warwick as it approaches its 45th anniversary.
Plantool Hire Centres, which has been trading since 1979, has offices in Warwick, Stratford, Nuneaton, Lutterworth, Kettering and Daventry.
The business re-located from a site in Millers Road in Warwick to larger premises in Collins Road on the Heathcote Industrial Estates in the town last year.
Ben Jones, managing director of Plantool Hire Centres, was advised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to apply to Warwickshire County Council’s Small Capital Grants Fund for assistance with the refurbishment.
Its bid for £35,000 was successful and together with a further £85,000 invested by the business, the centre was refurbished.
Ben said: “We had rented our previous site in Warwick since 1987 and we had long out-grown it.
“This building became available so we bought it and the Growth Hub helped with the refurbishment along with Warwickshire County Council who came to visit us and gave us advice on what was possible.
“The mezzanine has provided great extra storage space and we have a workshop now so it is a much better place to work – and much warmer.
“We couldn’t offer training at our old place apart from at our Daventry centre, but we can now provide training for up to 12 people.
“This has been a fantastic opportunity for us because the tool and equipment hire sector has changed over the years and we now need more space for larger vehicles and to provide a wider range of equipment.”