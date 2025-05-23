Warwick business teams up with mental health charity to offer a Warwick 'Safe Haven'

A Warwick business and mental health charity have teamed up to offer a new venue for people to access help and support in the coming months.

Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind’s wellbeing vehicle is set to be parked up on four Thursdays after an invitation from People Arches Ltd, the company that runs the Warwick branch of McDonald’s in Emscote Road.

The Wellbeing Vehicle will form a mobile ‘Safe Haven’ – providing non-clinical, community-based support, in the evening when most other options are closed.

It will be parked in the car park at the Emscote Road McDonald’s on four Thursday evenings – May 29, June 12, June 26 and July 10 – from 6pm to 11pm.

During that time people experiencing mental health distress will be able to access crisis intervention, de-escalation, and mental health support.

The Safe Haven service in Coventry and Warwickshire was first started in 2018 and now provides open-access community venues in Coventry and Nuneaton, seven evenings a week, with additional venues available in Warwick, Rugby and Coleshill each week.

The Wellbeing Vehicle is more commonly seen in the daytime at community events offering low level mental health support, stress management tips and coping strategies and guidance on local services, but on the four named Thursdays will become a mobile ‘Safe Haven’ to add to the reach of the service and help people in Warwick.

Dawood Ibtehsam, People Arches Ltd founder, said: “Community is at the heart of what we do here, and we’ve been exploring ways we can work with Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind.

“As well as providing a place for the Wellbeing Vehicle to set up as a mobile Safe Haven, we’ll be allowing use of our facilities to staff and people accessing its services, as well as complimentary meals for the staff involved.

“It may not seem much, but we’re hoping this is just the start and we hope one to day to sponsor a permanent space that will not only form a Safe Haven but could also be used at other times by various community groups - providing Warwick with a truly community-focused place that will help numerous people.”

Sam Starling, Safe Haven service manager from Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing our team of experienced practitioners and our wellbeing vehicle to the Emscote Road McDonalds offering support to anyone in the Warwick community over the age of 16 who may be feeling overwhelmed, or find themselves struggling to cope.”