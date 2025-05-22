Watch: Drone video shows site of planned new community centre in Warwick park

This expertly captured drone footage taken as part of the unveiling of stunning new murals in a Warwick park also shows the site where plans have been made to build a new community centre.

The footage was captured by Huw Bowen of Sundog Industries at Priory Park on Tuesday (May 20) as part of the launch of the murals which were designed and produced by Brink Contemporary Arts, headed by Tim Robottom – the creative force behind the Leamington Mural Festival..

Huw flew the drone through the run-down railway underpass in the park where four of the murals have been painted and then above the part of the park near the Packmores Community Centre to show were the new community centre would be built.

A comouter generated image of how the new Priory Pools Community Centre could look. Picture supplied.

A fundraising campaign, lead by the Priory Pools Community Centre group, is currently underway with £1.6 million of the £2 million target being reached.

The murals project was commissioned to provide improvements to the park and to raise awareness of the community centre campaign.

Amanda Burford, chair of Priory Pools Community Centre and member of Packmores Residents Association, said: “The response from the public [to the murals project] has been overwhelming and we are now excited to focus on the new Priory Pools Community Centre.

"You can see an image of our new centre sneaking into the ‘dawn’ mural as a symbol of new beginnings.

Plans for the Priory Pools Community Centre in Priory Park, Warwick. Picture supplied.

“We do hope that it isn’t too long before we can raise the final funds to get building and make this future a reality.”

To find out more about the new community centre campaign visit https://www.priorypoolscc.org/ or find the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PrioryPoolsCommunityCentre