They raised more than £400.

A care home in Warwick has helped to spread some joy after donating hundreds of pounds worth of toys to a hospital ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team at Leycester House care home, which is in Edgehill Drive, have been working with the MacGregor Ward at Warwick Hospital.

Rachel Devey (left), events manager at Leycester House care home, and her team recently met with Freya Asker (right), the play assistant on the ward this week to donate the gifts. Photo supplied

Over the Christmas holidays, the care home ran a raffle and raised £420, which was used to purchase gifts for the children on the hospital ward.

Last week, Rachel Devey, events manager at the care home, and her team recently met with Freya Asker, the play assistant on the ward, to donate the gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel said: “I felt privileged to be able to support the children’s ward at Warwick Hospital and I was very proud of my team and everyone else connected to Leycester House – without them we wouldn’t have been able to make this happen.”

Freya added: “I am very grateful for the donation and the children will be too.”