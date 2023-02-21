Warwick drum school set to host 24-hour 'drumathon' in aid of Comic Relief

The team at the business are hoping to raise £5,000.

A drum school in Warwick will be taking part in a 24-hour challenge to help raise money for Comic Relief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top of the Rock Tuition, which is based on Hampton Road and opened just weeks before the first lockdown in 2020, teaches music lessons to people of all ages and abilities.

A drum school in Warwick will be taking part in a 24-hour challenge to help raise money for Comic Relief. Photo supplied

The team behind the business prides themselves on being advocates for mental health and the benefits that music tuition can have on an individual.

On March 18, Top of the Rock will be doing a 24-hour ‘drumathon’ where the teachers, students and a some guest artists will take part in a continuous live stream from the studio in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stream will be interactive and will take song requests from the public and will go on throughout the day and night until March 19 (12pm to 12pm).

The ‘drumathon’ will be in aid of comic relief, with a goal of raising £5,000.

A drum school in Warwick will be taking part in a 24-hour challenge to help raise money for Comic Relief. Photo supplied by Top of the Rock

A spokesperson from Top of the Rock said: “We would love to spread the word and make as many people as possible aware of our fundraising campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hope to not only reach our goal, but exceed it.

“Together and with the power of music, we can do our little bit to help change lives and make the world a better place. Any donations or support would be gratefully received.”

To donate, go to the online fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rednoseday23-top-of-the-rock-tuition