Residents and staff at the Leycester House care home in Warwick recently marked the Chinese New Year with an event featuring a dragon dance, a talk and food. Photo supplied

The events team at Leycester House organised traditional Chinese entertainment and food and the bistro was decorated with traditional lanterns and fans.

Julie from the events team gave a talk about Chinese New Year and residents helped make two dragons.

In honour of the year of the dragon, the paper serpents starred in a traditional dragon dance where they were mounted on poles and paraded around the room to symbolise good luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

Residents then had a hot Chinese buffet and performances from Denise Pitter, who sang for them.

Rachel Devey, the events manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: "I'm deeply touched by the heart-warming feedback we received from residents' families following our Chinese New Year celebrations.

“It was great to see everyone having such a good time.