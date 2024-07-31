Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite it feeling far away from winter with the current temperatures, Warwick Castle has announced that its Christmas light trail will be returning this year.

Warwick Castle’s festive season is set to run from Saturday November 23 to January 5.

This will see the return of the popular Christmas light trail, set to illuminate the castle and its grounds once again.

The popular light trail will be returning to Warwick Castle during the festive season. Photo supplied

Working alongside creative agency T3, Warwick Castle said it is set to launch its “biggest Christmas trail to date”, spanning over one mile and featuring more than 40 light displays and thousands of lights.

T3, which specialises in creating ‘guest experiences’ including the Zog Playland at Warwick Castle, said the light trail will feature twinkling trees, projections, and displays that light up the night sky.

David Harding, director of T3, said: “Our festive light trail has become a beloved tradition, and we’re excited to welcome families back for another year of unforgettable moments under the starry night sky.

"From the Nutcracker-inspired entrance to the breath-taking displays on the castle itself, as well as the uplifting festive music, there’s something magical for everyone to enjoy.”

For those seeking a quieter experience, Warwick Castle will be hosting a sensory-friendly version of the event on December 9, where there will be no flashing lights and the music, and sound effects will be lowered and adapted to ensure a comfortable experience for all guests.

As part of the wider ‘Christmas at the Castle’ event, the open-air ice rink is set to return as well as storytelling sessions with Father Christmas and Mrs Claus.