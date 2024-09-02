Warwick Castle announces the return of its spectacular Christmas lights trail
The venue’s spectacular Light Trail will return on Saturday November 23 and be open until January 5 in 2025.
Working alongside creative agency T3, Warwick Castle says this will be "its biggest Christmas trail to date with this year’s illumination promising to be bigger and more spectacular than ever before”.
It will span more than a mile and feature more than 40 light displays and thousands of shimmering lights.
Visitors can view the castle as it transforms into a ‘winter wonderland’.
Tickets cost from £22.
David Harding, director of T3, said: “Our festive Light Trail has become a beloved tradition, and we’re excited to welcome families back for another year of unforgettable moments under the night sky.
"From the Nutcracker-inspired entrance to the breath-taking displays on the castle, as well as the uplifting festive music, there’s something magical for everyone to enjoy."