Warwick Castle celebrates coronation by offering free entry to anyone named Charles or Camilla

In celebration of the historic Coronation this weekend, Warwick Castle has announced it will be offering free entry to all individuals with the name Charles or Camilla.
The offer is in honour of King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.
In addition, the castle is also paying homage to King Charles' previous visit to Warwick Castle in 2014.
The then Prince of Wales spent an hour being shown around the castle, as it celebrated its 1,100th anniversary, viewing the Great Hall, artworks and historical weapons, before meeting characters from “Horrible Histories” and enjoyed afternoon tea.
“We are thrilled to offer free entry to anyone named Charles or Camilla during the Coronation weekend," said Nick Blofeld, divisional director of Warwick Castle.
“We wanted to celebrate and honour King Charles III’s previous visit to our castle as the Prince of Wales. It's a wonderful opportunity for those with the name Charles or Camilla to discover and explore our rich history."
This offer is only available on May 6, 7 and 8 and visitors must provide valid ID with their name to receive free entry.
Over the Bank Holiday Weekend, visitors can also enjoy shows and attractions, including Legend of the Trebuchet, Falconer’s Quest, Zog Playland and the Horrible HistoriesⓇ Maze.
The castle is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm, and visitors are encouraged to book tickets in advance online.
For more information, go to: www.warwick-castle.com