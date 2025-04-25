Warwick Castle historian's storytelling takes the internet by storm with over 12million views on Instagram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Castle's resident historian has taken the internet by storm with his historical insights after one of his videos went viral on Instagram, amassing a staggering 12.7 million views.

In the video, Andrew Lilwall-Smith explores the often overlooked lives of historical servants.

Andrew reveals the lesser-known practice in grand estates where servants were required to ‘give room’ when a family member entered the house, meaning they had to turn to face the wall to remain less visible.

Warwick Castle's resident historian, Andrew Lilwall-Smith has taken the internet by storm with his historical insights after one of his videos went viral on Instagram, amassing a staggering 12.7 million views.

Through his storytelling and extensive historical knowledge, Andrew brings the often-forgotten lives of a bygone era into the spotlight with humour and fun facts.

Andrew Lilwall-Smith, historian at Warwick Castle, said: "I was astonished when I saw that the video had gone viral. It’s been an incredible experience.

"Before this, I barely knew what Instagram was, but now I’ve shown the video to everyone from my dentist to people in the local pub.

“It’s surreal to be recognised on the streets.

Warwick Castle’s resident historian Andrew Lilwall-Smith. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

"I almost feel like a celebrity. People travel long distances for my tours now and they're genuinely disappointed if I’m not available.

"My goal has always been to make history enjoyable for our guests and to bring the past to life with a touch of humour. History is far from dull.”

Andrew’s videos have ignited a surge in the castle’s social media accounts, attracting thousands of new followers.

Many have commented about their excitement for the untold stories and eagerness to see more behind-the-scenes glimpses into the history of Warwick Castle.

Andrew's video attracted 12.7million views. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

This comes in the wake of the hashtag #history attracting 53.2 million and 8.5 million posts on Instagram and TikTok respectively.

The castle team said the success of the content can largely be attributed to the storytelling, as the history team brings its rich past to life in a fresh way for modern audiences.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle said: “We are incredibly proud to have a team of expert historians who passionately bring Warwick Castle's rich history to life.

"Our history team conducts engaging talks and tours daily, covering a range of fascinating topics from past owners to the castle's weaponry collections. They are always available in the Great Hall to discuss and answer guests' questions."

To see more of Andrew's historical explorations, visit @WarwickCastleOfficial on Instagram