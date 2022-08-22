Warwick Castle hosting end of summer party with its 'Sundown Spectacular' show

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Castle will be hosting and end of summer party with its 'Sundown Spectacular' show. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle is hosting an end of summer party with the return of its ‘Sundown Spectacular show’.

Once again, Warwick Castle and Digbeth Dining Club, one of the UK’s leading operators, will be teaming up to host a show featuring live bands, DJs, bars and street food in the iconic Castle grounds.

As the sun sets each evening from August 25 to 29, illuminated towers will bring Warwick Castle to life under the stars before the evening ends in a fireworks finale.

Performers from the dance-circus collective Motionhouse will take the festival atmosphere to another level.

Using an exciting blend of dance, acrobatics and aerial work inside a large cage, they will be performing Captive, which has been touring festivals across the world.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “We launched Sundown Spectacular last year to celebrate the end of Covid, bring everyone together after a really tough 18 months or so and enjoy the summer Bank Holiday in a uniquely Warwick Castle way.

“We’re delighted to be bringing this great event back for 2022, and can’t wait to share the very special ambience of the Castle with a wider audience.

"Once again, Sundown Spectacular will be bringing great food, live music, entertainers and a fabulous firework finale, to help everyone soak up the end of summer.”

For more information and to book tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/