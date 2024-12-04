Warwick Castle hosting SEND-friendly Christmas light trail next week

Warwick Castle is hosting a SEND-friendly light trail experience. Photo by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle will be hosting its SEND-friendly Christmas light trail next week.

The event will take place on Monday, December 9 and has been designed for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The castle has worked closely with a group of mothers of children on the autism spectrum, who provided valuable insights.

The evening will feature an adapted trail with no flashing lights or roaming characters, along with lowered music and sound effects to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

Key features of the SEND-evening include:

Reduced capacity during time slots to avoid crowds.

Static or slow-transition lighting to ensure a calming visual experience.

Lowered music and sound effects for a quieter atmosphere.

Quiet breakout areas where guests can relax if they need to centre themselves.

A sensory map, available in print and online, with short videos previewing each area to help visitors plan ahead.

The evening will also include an accessible Stories with Santa experience, designed for children who find traditional visits challenging.

Santa and Mrs Claus will be positioned outside the main trail, visible to children as they approach, allowing them to prepare at their own pace.

To book tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/christmas-at-the-castle/light-trail/#tickets

The SEN session has it’s own listing on the website.

Warwick Castle’s light trail will run until January 5.

As part of the wider ‘Christmas at the Castle’ event, there is also an open-air ice rink set against the backdrop of the castle’s towers and turrets, and storytelling sessions with Father Christmas and Mrs Claus.

For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/