Warwick Castle set to host 'It's a Knockout' inspired team building contest - and businesses can sign up

Businesses are being invited to join a team building day at Warwick Castle which has been inspired by the TV game show ‘It’s a Knockout’.

The contest is being run by the Kaleidoscope Group, which is a mental health charity based in the West Midlands, at Warwick Castle on June 11.

In keeping with the BBC TV show which first aired in the 1960s, participating teams are set to take on a series of points scoring challenges across various obstacle courses dressed in oversized costumes.

Meriden-based recruitment specialist Pertemps Network Group is supporting the event and organisers are now looking for more teams to join the line-up.

Around 20 teams are anticipated to take part in battling it out for the inaugural KPG Knockout Trophy.

Calum Nisbet, chief executive of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, said: “We really wanted to offer businesses something different to engage employees or clients, an event that provided an alternative to the black tie dinner.

“We are delighted that Pertemps, who really value wellbeing in the workplace, have come on board to support our inaugural corporate event.”

Tim Jones, Pertemps head of marketing and sponsorship, added: “It’s a Knockout is part of British culture from a few years ago so I’m sure it will be a fantastic event.

“We are delighted to be involved and are looking forward to it.”

It costs £1,250 to enter a team of 10 people and the event is being held in aid of the Kaleidoscope Group.

For more information or to sign up, go to: https://www.kaleidoscopeplus.org.uk/knockout/