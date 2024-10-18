Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Castle will be hosting a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) friendly Christmas light trail experience.

Warwick Castle is once again bringing back its popular light trail as part of its Christmas events this year.

The festive season at the castle will run from November 23 to January 5.

This will see the return of the Christmas Light Trail, set to illuminate the castle and its grounds once again.

Working alongside creative agency T3, Warwick Castle says this will be its “biggest Christmas trail to date”, with this year’s trail spanning more than a mile and featuring over 40 light displays and thousands of lights.

As part of the light trail, the castle will be hosting a sensory-friendly version of the event on December 9, where there will be no flashing lights and the music, and sound effects will be lowered and adapted to ensure a comfortable experience for all guests.

A spokesperson from Warwick Castle said: “This special Christmas attraction is designed for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

"The castle has worked closely with a group of mothers of children on the autism spectrum, who provided valuable insights.

"The evening will feature an adapted trail with no flashing lights or roaming characters, along with lowered music and sound effects to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.”

As part of the wider ‘Christmas at the Castle’ event, there will be an open-air ice rink and storytelling sessions with Father Christmas and Mrs Claus.

For more information and to book tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/christmas-at-the-castle/