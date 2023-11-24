Warwick Castle unveils new light trail featuring 500,000 lights
Warwick Castle has unveiled its new light trail which will illuminate its picturesque historical grounds this winter.
The new trail features 500,000 lights and three new tunnel entrances as well as a 25-meter Christmas lights tree.
The Warwick Castle light trail takes a year of planning and six weeks’ worth of installations to completely transform a 1.6-mile route across 64 acres of grounds and gardens.
The castle team say they have also been working closely with a team of parents who have autistic children as well as their onsite Accessibility Officer to design a SEND-friendly experience.
On selected days, the castle will run the light trail using static lighting and the music switched off to create a calmer atmosphere.
Sound specialists and composers have been working on the trail’s extraordinary soundtrack for four months.
Based on a story written for the castle by local author Samuel Langley Swain, the trail will be ‘The Greedy Prince and the Greatest Gift’.
This year will also see a new laser and light show on the South Front of the castle as well as a light maypole tree with more than 1,800 lights.
The team at Warwick Castle says it has also ‘made sure the whole infrastructure is safe, low voltage and as environmentally friendly as possible, this year it is using solar powered lights with plans to increase this in the following years’.
The light trail will run from November 25 to January 7 as part of ‘Christmas at the Castle’.
For more information go to: www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/christmas/