Warwick Castle will be hosting a new Zog live show

Warwick Castle is hosting a new Zog live show. Photo supplied

Warwick Castle is expanding its offering as ‘the realm of zog’ with a new live show.

The new show at Warwick Castle, which is set to launch on May 28, has been developed in partnership with Magic Light Pictures.

Featuring a script developed for Warwick Castle by Julia Donaldson, and staging using Axel Scheffler’s original artwork, the open-air performances lasts for 30 minutes and take place up to four times a day.

The retelling of the Zog story features much-loved characters from the book, with live actors, puppets, special effects and music from the Zog film.

The purpose-built stage will be set in the pageant field within the woodland trees.

The performances will include seats for children on bean bags and adults on picnic benches at the back, with wheelchair accessible seating available. There will also be screens which display Makaton sign language for each show.

Warwick Castle also has a newly-opened Zog Playland featuring colourful dragons, dragon wing zip wires, crawl tunnels and dragon slides.

The play area has been designed to create an inclusive and accessible play experience and combines sensory and physical play elements for children up to the age of 10.

The popular Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star trail has also returned with some updates for the new season and offers children the chance to meet some of the key characters from the story - including Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout.