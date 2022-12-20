Warwick Castle’s Christmas light trail features a moving tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Warwick Castle’s Christmas light trail has been touching the hearts of many visitors with its tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The installation and voiceover was created in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and was produced in conjunction with Theme 3.

It features a profile of The Queen and snippets of The Queen’s Christmas speeches are played alongside the display, which the castle team says has moved many visitors to tears.

David Harding, managing director of Theme 3, said: “We had finalised our plans for the light trail, but upon the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September, we decided it was imperative to create our own tribute out of respect, knowing that she had visited Warwick Castle in 1996.

“Ultimately, we wanted the tribute to celebrate her long life of service, using her speeches in chronological order, but we also wanted the tribute to be visually striking and thought-provoking.

"Her final quote on the effect of ‘switching on the lights’ is particularly fitting and we decided to use her silhouette, which is so recognisable, as the finale of the tribute.”

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said the historic venue was proud to host an homage to such an inspirational monarch.

He said: “Her legacy bears testament to her inspirational and unfaltering sense of duty and selfless commitment to public service.

“Warwick Castle had the honour of a visit from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1996, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

"They were presented with a ceremonial sword, which remains on display in the castle today.”