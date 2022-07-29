Warwick Castle's inspirational women fly the flag for England's Lionesses

Warwick Castle’s own female knights have been flying the flag in support of England’s Lionesses. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle’s female knights have been flying the flag in support of England’s Lionesses.

Ahead of the final of the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday against Germany, one of Knights of Middle England’s brave stunt riders donned her own “St Georgia” costume at Warwick Castle to show who she will be backing on the day.

Equestrian artist Emma Tytherleigh – who is currently performing stunts and battles as historic warrior queen Margaret of Anjou in the castle’s popular War of The Roses LIVE! Show – swapped her normal costume for the St George’s Cross to rally the troops behind the football team.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “The castle’s history is steeped in strong women, from Æthelflæd, Lady of the Mercians to our modern day knights and jousters.

"With all we do, we not only aim to unleash history for all visitors by bringing historic stories to life but also by inspiring the next generation.

“We’re exceptionally proud to be able to showcase strong women in shows such as Wars of the Roses LIVE! and are excited for guests to witness this jousting spectacular at the Castle throughout the summer holidays.

“We’re all rooting for the Lionesses this weekend and will be flying the flag to show support.”

Wars of the Roses LIVE! Runs throughout summer twice daily at Warwick Castle, telling 30 years of history in 30 minutes of epic jousting, horse-riding stunts and theatrical performances.