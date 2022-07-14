Warwick Castle's knights show their true mettle as temperatures rise

Clad in plate and chainmail armour and complete with helmet and visor, the brave knights at Warwick Castle really show their mettle when temperatures rise.

With little chance for their body heat to escape, their experience of any heatwave is likely to be several degrees hotter than other staff and visitors.

Carrying the extra weight of the armour makes it even harder and so the knights, and other staff, are encouraged where possible to frequent shady parts of the extensive grounds, and are rotated so they spend time within the cooling confines of the historic castle.

Other precautions include sun cream for staff who are outdoors, extra breaks, particularly for water and at times an ice cream which is gratefully received by those in armour once the heat creeps up.