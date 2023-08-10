A new sign commemorating 30 years of partnership with Warwick’s twin town of Verden in Germany was unveiled this week.

Last year, 30 cherry trees were planted in St Nicholas Park to celebrate the milestone, with a similar tree planting event also taking place in Verden.

Pictured with the Eurocamp 2023 students in St Nicholas Park are; Jayne Topham, Town Clerk and Steward of Warwick Court Leet, Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, Paul Garrison, Warwick District Council, Amy Bambridge, TCAF Project Delivery Officer, The Heart of England Forest. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sign was unveiled by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, and Warwick District Council’s Chairman, Cllr Sidney Syson, along with young adults from across Europe taking part in EuroCamp 2023.

The two-week event brought together young people from Warwick and Verden, as well as Warwick’s other twin town, Saumur in France, and from its friendship towns of Havelberg in Germany and Formigine in Italy.

The tree planting initiative has been led by Warwick Town Council with funding and support from Warwick District Council.

It is also one of several community projects being facilitated by the district council as part of its ‘Trees for our Future’ campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “How fabulous for our Eurocamp students to be part of celebrating Warwick twinning in action.

"They can now share their experiences and talk first-hand about how active and welcoming Warwick is, enjoying the close ties with our twin town of Verden.”

Cllr Sidney Syson, Warwick District Council’s Chairman, added: “It was a joy to be there last year to see these trees go into the ground, and now to be back and seeing thriving is delightful.

"These trees stand as a reminder of the importance of friendship, partnership and hope for the future.”