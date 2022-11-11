Warwick charity for people with learning disabilities moves to new base

A Warwick charity for people with learning disabilities has moved to a new headquarters.

After a “brilliant” eight years at WarwickSpace, Heart of England (HofE) Mencap’s daily activity service Pathway is now running from the headquarters of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts at St Nicholas Park.

The hope is that the new base will allow Heart of England Mencap to expand its day services in Warwick, opening more days each week and offering more activities – especially out in the community.

Lorna Hayes, head of community day services for HofE Mencap, explains: “The space at the sea scout headquarters is absolutely fantastic for us – not only giving us more room to enhance our indoor activities like cooking or upcycling projects, but crucially it’s about the outside space too – like having the freedom to go out for an Autumn walk.

"We also want to start up accessible cycling sessions in the park, as we have done in Stratford.”

“Being part of the community and being positive faces within the community for adults with disabilities is hugely important to us and to the people we support,” added Activities Coordinator Shivorne Poole.

“One of our customers took two buses on their own for the first time to get to our new venue because they wanted to be part of it so much.

"We are looking forward to a wonderful, fulfilling future.”

The new partnership is also key for the sea scouts who are keen for their new £1.1 million headquarters to benefit the community as much as possible.

Group chair Viv Bosworth said: “We are delighted that Heart of England Mencap is able to use our building to provide its hugely important service.

Pathway currently runs every Monday and Friday providing a place where people with learning disabilities can come together to access new opportunities and take part in a wide range of meaningful activities – from cooking and upcycling, to crafts, filmmaking and life skills.

It encourages teamwork, independence, friendships and building confidence and self-esteem.