Warwick charity gets cash boost thanks to company's half marathon efforts

A charity in Warwick has been given a cash boost thanks to a company's efforts in the Warwick Half Marathon.

A family team from Oakland International completed the half marathon, which started and ended at Warwick Racecourse on February 2.

They took part in the event to help raise money for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Left to right: Samuel Attwell, representing Molly Ollys Rachel Ollerenshaw, Dean Attwell and Keith Davies. Photo supplied

The team was made up of Oakland International co-founder Dean Attwell, son and Molly Ollys ambassador Samuel, and Oakland finance manager and cousin Keith Davies.

Samuel said: “Thank you to everyone for supporting us and we are absolutely thrilled to have raised £1,620 for Molly Ollys, such a wonderful charity that makes a huge difference to many young people and children living with life-threatening illnesses.

“Our sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone for supporting us.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Olly The Brave forms part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres, along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

The mascot has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.