Warwick charity gets £20k boost to support its work helping older residents in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity in Warwick has been awarded £20,000 to support its work helping older residents find companionship and well-being.

The Gap will use the cash to support the running costs for its older adults Gap Goldies activities for 12 months.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo caption: Over 60’s at The Gap Lunch Club thank Severn Trent for helping to fund their activities. Pictured left to right: front row: Peggy Harris, Lin Talbot, Jennie Phillips; back row: Derek Lock, Dot Bartlett, Nancy Spencer, Older Adults Activities Assistant Vicky Curzon-Hope, Janet Moody, Robert Jackson, and Jackie Clark. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The money, which came from the Severn Trent Community Fund Core Funding, will cover overheads for the weekly programme at the community centre.

Alongside youth clubs and a community centre, it has been running older adults’ activities since its first ‘lunch club’ began 20 years ago.

Since then, it has expanded to run the weekly Gap Goldies programme, which includes IT help, exercise, social groups and activities.

Marcos Campos, Gap director, said: “We’re delighted the Severn Trent Community Fund Core Funding has recognised our important work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re thankful for the funding as we’ll be able to continue to provide opportunities for older people to meet and enjoy community togetherness in Warwick.

"The activities are vital because they help older people avoid loneliness and isolation, which can be as damaging to health and long life as smoking and obesity.”

Gap Goldies participant Jennie Phillips said: “When my husband passed away in 2020 coming to The Gap kept me from being sad and staying in all the time.

"Everyone is so friendly, kind, and helpful, and I truly could not manage everyday life if I couldn’t come to The Gap.”

For more information or to join a Gap Goldies activity contact: [email protected] or call 01926 494200.