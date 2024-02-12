Register
BREAKING

Warwick charity gets £20k boost to support its work helping older residents in the community

Alongside youth clubs and a community centre, it has been running older adults’ activities since its first ‘lunch club’ began 20 years ago.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A charity in Warwick has been awarded £20,000 to support its work helping older residents find companionship and well-being.

Read More
Hatton girls aim to ‘row length of River Avon’ within six weeks to fund new equi...

The Gap will use the cash to support the running costs for its older adults Gap Goldies activities for 12 months.

Photo caption: Over 60’s at The Gap Lunch Club thank Severn Trent for helping to fund their activities. Pictured left to right: front row: Peggy Harris, Lin Talbot, Jennie Phillips; back row: Derek Lock, Dot Bartlett, Nancy Spencer, Older Adults Activities Assistant Vicky Curzon-Hope, Janet Moody, Robert Jackson, and Jackie Clark. Photo suppliedPhoto caption: Over 60’s at The Gap Lunch Club thank Severn Trent for helping to fund their activities. Pictured left to right: front row: Peggy Harris, Lin Talbot, Jennie Phillips; back row: Derek Lock, Dot Bartlett, Nancy Spencer, Older Adults Activities Assistant Vicky Curzon-Hope, Janet Moody, Robert Jackson, and Jackie Clark. Photo supplied
Photo caption: Over 60’s at The Gap Lunch Club thank Severn Trent for helping to fund their activities. Pictured left to right: front row: Peggy Harris, Lin Talbot, Jennie Phillips; back row: Derek Lock, Dot Bartlett, Nancy Spencer, Older Adults Activities Assistant Vicky Curzon-Hope, Janet Moody, Robert Jackson, and Jackie Clark. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The money, which came from the Severn Trent Community Fund Core Funding, will cover overheads for the weekly programme at the community centre.

Alongside youth clubs and a community centre, it has been running older adults’ activities since its first ‘lunch club’ began 20 years ago.

Since then, it has expanded to run the weekly Gap Goldies programme, which includes IT help, exercise, social groups and activities.

Marcos Campos, Gap director, said: “We’re delighted the Severn Trent Community Fund Core Funding has recognised our important work.

"We’re thankful for the funding as we’ll be able to continue to provide opportunities for older people to meet and enjoy community togetherness in Warwick.

"The activities are vital because they help older people avoid loneliness and isolation, which can be as damaging to health and long life as smoking and obesity.”

Gap Goldies participant Jennie Phillips said: “When my husband passed away in 2020 coming to The Gap kept me from being sad and staying in all the time.

"Everyone is so friendly, kind, and helpful, and I truly could not manage everyday life if I couldn’t come to The Gap.”

For more information or to join a Gap Goldies activity contact: [email protected] or call 01926 494200.

To donate to The Gap go to: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/15194