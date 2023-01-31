Warwick charity launching new term of free IT help sessions for older people in the community

A Warwick charity is launching a new term of free one-to-one computer support for older people feeling nervous and frustrated when using smart phones and tablets.

Computer Café volunteers help Warwick older adults with IT difficulties. Photo supplied

Starting on February 6, the Computer Café help sessions are held on Monday mornings between 10.30am and 11.30 am at The Gap community centre in Oakwood Grove.

The sessions are an opportunity for residents aged over 55’s to find IT support, a hot drink and a warm hub.

Residents are invited to bring along tablets, phones, and any questions for answers to problems such as how to pay digitally for parking, online banking, booking medical appointments on the internet, learning how to stay in touch with family and friends using email, social media, and video calling, and updating their IT skills.

The weekly sessions are led by retired volunteers John and Jean Morgan. Their aim is to help other older adults enjoy the benefits of technology to improve their lives and independent living.

John said: “Many older people can be daunted by using computers and connecting to the internet. They worry about pressing the wrong buttons, scams, and their information being stolen.

“As older adults ourselves, we understand that and can guide people through a range of questions to help them launch safely into a new world of technology."

Participant, Janina Stanway said: “I really enjoy the classes. Jean and John are so helpful and patient. I find coming to the group very useful.

"I will definitely come to the next ones as I would like help to use the NHS App.”

The Computer Café is part of ‘The Gap Goldies’ programme of weekly activities for over 55’s funded by the Charles Hayward Foundation and Think Active, held at the Oakwood Grove community centre.

They also include ‘Live Life’ companionship and well-being group on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm, Lunch Club bingo, raffle, and home-cooked two-course hot meal on Wednesdays 10am to 1pm, Knit ‘n’ Natter coffee morning on Thursdays 10am to noon, and Activitea outreach companionship and well-being group on Thursday mornings at St Paul’s Church, 11am to 2pm.