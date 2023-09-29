Warwick charity raises more than £20K with cycling challenge to help set up singing groups for people with dementia

There was also a surprise delivery for one of the sopranos, Laura Moretto, who went into early labour midway through the challenge and later had a baby boy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A music charity in Warwick has raised more than £20,000 by cycling 200 miles, enabling it to set up more choirs for people living with dementia.

Led by TV presenter, wine expert and singer Oz Clarke, the group from Armonico Consort visited seven care homes giving mini-concerts as part of the four-day event.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A music charity in Warwick has raised more than £20,000 by cycling 200 miles, enabling it to set up more Memory Singers choirs for people living with dementia. Led by TV presenter, wine expert and singer Oz Clarke, the group of cycling musicians from Armonico Consort visited seven care homes, giving mini-concerts, as part of the four-day event. Photo show the starting line in Warwick. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a surprise delivery for one of the sopranos, Laura Moretto, who went into early labour midway through the challenge and later had a baby boy.

The choir entertained residents with their mix of Baroque music and well-known songs, encouraging listeners, including those living with dementia, to sing along, clap and play percussion instruments.

“The transformational effect of music is incredible, especially on people living with dementia,” says Oz Clarke, himself a former professional singer. “When we arrive, the place is silent and when we leave, we’re leaving a party.

"Music seems to stay in people’s minds when much else has been lost. That’s why we undertook this 200 mile challenge for a fifth successive year.”

Led by TV presenter, wine expert and singer Oz Clarke, the group of cycling musicians from Armonico Consort visited seven care homes, giving mini-concerts, as part of the four-day event. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Monks, artistic director of Armonico Consort added: “We’re thrilled to have smashed through our £20K target and grateful to all our supporters including the care homes who have held dog shows, cake sales and other fundraising events to help us in our mission to bring the power of music to people living with dementia.”

From their base in Warwick, the team peddled via the ‘Three Choirs’ of Worcester, Hereford and Gloucester, to Wells Cathedral in Somerset. There, they joined up with singers from Wells Cathedral School for the finale at the last care home.

Armonico Consort established its first community choir, Warwick Memory Singers, in 2021 to support people living with dementia and their carers with musical and social activity.

With demand high, the charity aims to set up more groups in the area as part of its £300,000 Encore Appeal.

A music charity in Warwick has raised more than £20,000 by cycling 200 miles, enabling it to set up more Memory Singers choirs for people living with dementia. Led by TV presenter, wine expert and singer Oz Clarke, the group of cycling musicians from Armonico Consort visited seven care homes, giving mini-concerts, as part of the four-day event. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armonico Consort says it is grateful to Roger Medwell MBE DL, Paul Rivers and Tractivity, Bludog, Stratford Bike Hire and The Hollies Care Centre for their support of this year’s tour.