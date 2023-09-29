Register
Warwick Rotarian helps make a difference at hospital's cancer unit

Since the equipment was donated, the Rotary Club says it has been in virtually continuous use.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST
A Warwick Rotarian has helped make a difference at the cancer unit at Warwick Hospital.

When Rotarian Graham Suggett attended the Aylesford Unit at Warwick Hospital for treatment, he saw some of the equipment looked like it had seen better days.

Warwick Rotary Club secretary, Jackie Crampton who had been liaising with the fundraising team at SWFT, was allowed in between patients to see the new equipment and to meet Clinical Sister Pauline Howes who was thankful to Rotarians for their support. Photo suppliedWarwick Rotary Club secretary, Jackie Crampton who had been liaising with the fundraising team at SWFT, was allowed in between patients to see the new equipment and to meet Clinical Sister Pauline Howes who was thankful to Rotarians for their support. Photo supplied
Making enquiries he discovered that they needed a new ultrasound site-rite machine and printer.

This is a portable device enabling staff to quickly and safely establish treatment lines for therapy, by using real-time 2D ultrasound imaging, together with a Sony Thermal Printer to print out the measurements.

Returning home Graham decided to apply for a grant from Rotary District to meet 50 per cent of the costs, the balance being found from his own club.

The Sony Thermal Printer cost £1,068 and had to come from Europe, but Graham completed all the paperwork and waited.

Eventually the equipment arrived, was installed, and is now in virtually continuous use.

Club secretary Jackie Crampton, who had been liaising with the fundraising team at SWFT, was allowed in between patients to see the new equipment and to meet Clinical Sister Pauline Howes who said she thankful to the Rotarians for their support.

Graham also reports that his therapy was successful.

The money found was raised from events such as Thai Festival, Town Bonfire and Carols at the Castle.

If anyone is interested in helping the Rotary Club go to: https://www.warwickrotary.org.uk/ to find out more or get in touch with secretary Jackie Crampton on: 01926 492496.

