Warwick charity to host the first annual remembrance day for those bereaved by suicide

A Warwick-based charity is set to host the first of what is to be an annual remembrance day for those bereaved by suicide.

On May 1, SOS Silence of Suicide – a suicide prevention and emotional well-being charity – will be launching what it says is the UK’s first Annual Remembrance Day at Warwick Castle for those who have been bereaved by suicide.

The event will bring people with shared experiences together, offering a safe space for those in pain to create a support network without shame, stigma, or judgement.

No matter if they have lost someone to suicide this year or 50 years ago, the charity are encouraging all those affected by suicide loss to come together for the uplifting evening.

Attendees will be welcomed by the co-founders of the charity, Michael Mansfield KC, and his wife, Yvette Greenway-Mansfield.

They will then hear from SOS celebrity supporter, Lady Colin Campbell, who has personal experience of suicide, on the importance of remembrance.

The Crystal Gospel Choir will also be performing.

Attendees will be invited to take to the stage to share their own experience through poetry or spoken word, before Michael and Yvette offer their final words, reflections and a thank you.

During the event friends and family members will have the opportunity to put pictures and a few words about their loved ones on candle lit pin boards.

Yvette Greenway-Mansfield, CEO and co-founder of SOS, said: “Having been personally impacted by loss to suicide myself, I feel passionate about creating an annual event which will give those who are in the same position as myself, the opportunity to not only remember the life of their loved one, but also offer much needed support to those who are in pain.

“We hope our first Annual Remembrance Day provides those bereaved by suicide the opportunity to be a part of an uplifting evening, remembering lives lived and lost, and offering hope and light for the future.

“Each year, May 1 will be a special day for us all. We are extremely grateful to Warwick Castle for donating their beautiful and calm surroundings for our first ever event.”

SOS was founded in 2015 by Barrister Michael Mansfield KC, and his wife Yvette Greenway-Mansfield, following personal losses to suicide.

Michael and Yvette decided that the topic needed to be discussed openly to help fight shame, stigma, and silence surrounding mental health and suicide.

The charity offers support to those who are personally experiencing mental health challenges, as well as to those who are trying to support a loved one through mental health challenges.

Launching on the ninth anniversary of Michael Mansfield’s daughter Anna dying by suicide, the charity hopes that the launch of the annual remembrance day is “an important step forward in breaking the stigma associated with suicide, stopping the silence, and starting the conversation”.

SOS Silence of Suicide’s Annual Remembrance Day will be taking place at Warwick Castle on May 1 at 6.30pm.

To learn more about the event, go to: https://sossilenceofsuicide.org/events/annual-remembrance-day-1-may-2024/