Warwick charity urging nation to 'turn purple' to awareness on mental health and suicide

A Warwick-based charity is launching a national campaign this month to help raise funds and awareness around the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

SOS Silence of Suicide, which is based in Portobello Way, is launching its ‘Purple-ise To Prevent’ campaign, which will run during the UK’s first Suicide Prevention Week from Sunday September 7 to Saturday September 13.

The team behind the Warwick charity is calling on councils, companies, sports clubs, schools and community groups to participate in the campaign by turning purple “in a powerful, visible stand against suicide and the stigma, silence and shame that still surround it.”

Matt Weaver, senior partnerships manager of SOS Silence of Suicide, said: “Suicide is not inevitable. We can prevent it, but only if we stop whispering and start talking.

“Purple-ise to Prevent is about flooding our communities with a message of hope, visibility and courage.

"We want every person to know you are seen, you are valued, and you matter.”

The campaign also taking place during SOS Silence of Suicide’s 10th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, the charity is launching OPEN Conversations – a free, nationwide training on World Suicide Prevention Day (Wednesday September 10).

The OPEN Conversations course will be available online, equipping people to recognise when someone might be struggling, start meaningful conversations, and guide them towards help..

How to join the Purple-ise to Prevent campaign

Wear purple clothing, accessories, or badges to show support.

Host a Purple-ise to Prevent fundraiser or event in the community.

Illuminate or decorate landmarks, buildings, or windows in shades of purple.

Host conversations at work, school, or in the community.

Share stories, photos or videos in support using #PurpleiseToPrevent and #SOSForSuicidePrevention

For more information on how to participate or for free digital toolkit and fundraiser pack, go to: https://sossilenceofsuicide.org/world_suicide_prevention_week_purple-ise_to_prevent/

For the last two years, SOS Silence of Suicide (SOS) also hosted a remembrance event at Warwick Castle to honour those lost to suicide and provide a supportive space for those bereaved.