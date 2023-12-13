Warwick children invited to grab a free book from a pop-up library
A housebuilder has created a pop-up library at its Warwick development – and is inviting children along to pick up a free book to celebrate its launch.
The books are available to collect from Redrow Midlands’ development, Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way. The pop-up book-swap library, has been set up inside the sales centre.
The library has been stocked with new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk.
To ensure the library remains well-stocked Redrow Midlands is also calling on the community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s unwanted or finished books.
Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said reading is vital for young children’s education, adding: “To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re encouraging anyone living in Warwick to donate their pre-loved or finished books and pick up one they’re yet to experience."