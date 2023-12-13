Children can also swap their unwanted books for another.

Children across Warwick are invited to pick up a free book from the housebuilder’s new pop-up book-swap library. Redrow Midlands is also calling on the community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s unwanted or finished books. Photo supplied

A housebuilder has created a pop-up library at its Warwick development – and is inviting children along to pick up a free book to celebrate its launch.

The books are available to collect from Redrow Midlands’ development, Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way. The pop-up book-swap library, has been set up inside the sales centre.

The library has been stocked with new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk.

To ensure the library remains well-stocked Redrow Midlands is also calling on the community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s unwanted or finished books.