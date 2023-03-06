Warwick children's charity gets donation of more than £8k to help train hospital staff

The foundation gives to charities across the world

A charity in Warwick has received a donation of more than £8,000 to help fund the cost of training hospital staff at a children’s hospital.

Molly Ollys recently received a $10,000 (circa. £8,300) grant from the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation.

Co-founder of Molly Ollys, Rachel Ollerenshaw being awarded the grant by Michael Bibb who has been a member of the MDRT for many years. Photo supplied

The MDRT Foundation gives to charitable organisations worldwide. It is a global, independent association made up of life insurance and financial services professionals.

Molly Ollys, which is based in Warwick, emotionally supports children in the UK who have life-threatening illnesses.

The charity delivers wishes to make the children smile; it donates its Olly The Brave therapeutic toy lion and story books directly to families and through more than 70 hospitals, and it carries out bespoke projects with NHS hospitals to improve the care of children with life-threatening health conditions.

The grant from the MDRT Foundation will be used to help fund the training of two Paediatric Palliative Consultants at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Co-founder of Molly Ollys, Rachel Ollerenshaw, said: “Molly Ollys funded BCH’s first Consultant in Paediatric Palliative Medicine for three years, before the NHS took the role on.

"We know first-hand how crucial these consultants are in helping children with terminal illnesses to have the best quality of life – even if there is not quantity.

“We are very grateful for this grant which will help improve the palliative care of children and young people treated at the hospital.”

The grant was officially awarded to the charity on February 28 by Michael Bibb who has been a member of the MDRT for many years.

Michael said: “I have been a supporter of Molly Ollys for a number of years. I have seen how the work the charity does brings joy to these extremely ill children.

"Being a father-of-four, I cannot imagine how devastating it must be to have a child with a life-threatening health condition.

"It is so important there is the right treatment and care for these children whose lives may not be long.

