The owners of a Chinese takeaway in Warwick have issued a farewell message to the community is has served for more than 50 years.

Earlier this week, The Courier and Weekly News ran a story about the closure of the Ming Kee takeaway in the St John’s area of town.

It was a family-run business that had been serving the community in Warwick since 1972.

Many residents had taken to social media during the summer months to question when the takeaway would be reopening – as it had been closed for several weeks – only to find it has closed for good.

Word started to spread around the town that the owners had decided to retire, which was echoed in a lease listing for the takeaway site.

Now, the owners of Ming Kee have issued a statement explaining the closure and also saying goodbye.

Amy from Ming Kee said: “Our farewell – with a grateful heart.

The Ming Kee takeaway in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

“Dear all, I’m writing to share some personal news and to allay your concerns about Ming Kee.

"After a great deal of thought, and following my doctor's recommendations, I have made the difficult decision to close Ming Kee and retire due to health reasons.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, as serving you has been such a meaningful part of it.

"I will forever be grateful for your custom and support. You have been more than just customers and friends; you have been a second family, for “generations”.

“While my path is taking an unexpected turn, I leave with a heart full of cherished memories.

"My focus now must be on my recovery and spending quality time with my loved ones.

"Thank you for everything.”

The Ming Kee site has been listed on Loopnet.co.uk and cites Peter Clarke as the property agent.

In the property description it says the current rent for the unit is £17,000 per year.

It also added that the property is currently under a 15-year lease, which started on September 29 2012 and is due to expire on September 28, 2027.

The lease would include the ground floor shop with permission for hot food takeaway use, as well as a separate self-contained two bedroom first floor flat.

