Warwick Chinese takeaway that's been in the town for 50 years closes - with the site now up for sale

A Chinese takeaway that had been in Warwick for more than 50 years has closed down.

Ming Kee, which is located in the St Johns area of the town, was a family-run business that had been serving the community in Warwick since 1972.

Many residents took to social media during the summer months to question when the takeaway would be reopening – as it had been closed for several weeks – only to find it has closed for good.

The Ming Kee takeaway in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

The Courier and Weekly News has attempted to contact the owners for a statement around the closure of the business, but are yet to hear back.

As word of the closure spread, several residents said the owners had decided to retire, which has been echoed in a property listing for the takeaway site.

The property has been listed on Loopnet.co.uk and cites Peter Clarke as the property agent.

In the property description it says the current rent for the unit is £17,000 per year.

The Ming Kee site is now up for lease. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

It also added that the property is currently under a 15-year lease, which started on September 29 2012 and is due to expire on September 28, 2027.

The lease would include the ground floor shop with permission for hot food takeaway use, as well as a separate self-contained two bedroom first floor flat.

The website said: “Ming Kee Chinese Takeaway has been operating from this location as a family run business from the 1970s.

"The lease is available due to retirement and the property's lease is being sold as seen with all existing fixtures and fittings.”

To view the listing go to: https://www.loopnet.co.uk/listing/27-st-johns-warwick/36858091/