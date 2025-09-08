Warwick clothing shop named as one of UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses

Diffuse Retail, a clothing shop in Warwick, has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025. Photos supplied

A clothing shop in Warwick has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025.

Diffuse Retail in Smith Street - which offers customers the choice to rent, buy or shop pre-loved dresses - was founded by Hannah Teale in 2023.

The business was chosen for this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the “most innovative and admired” small businesses across the UK, as part of the countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 6.

Inside the shop. Photo supplied

Running in the UK for more than a decade, Small Business Saturday is a campaign which showcases small businesses and encourages the public to support them.

Hannah said: “As a new entrepreneur, I started Diffuse Retail with nothing more than a hope to make a positive impact on the fashion industry.

"To be recognised as one of the UK’s SmallBiz100 is incredible.

"It’s a huge boost of encouragement that what we’re building here – bringing more choice, sustainability and accessibility into occasionwear – really matters.”

Inside the shop. Photo supplied

Diffuse Retail was also profiled by the campaign on September 7 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Being profiled at the start of Secondhand September is particularly fitting for Diffuse Retail, as the business was founded on the principles of circular fashion – empowering women with choice and bringing more sustainable options to the high street through rental and pre-loved occasionwear.

This commitment to circular fashion is reflected in the brand’s latest initiative.

Last week, Diffuse Retail launched its 2026 prom campaign, where the business unveiled The Second Dance – a new community-led pre-loved prom event that will take place during February half-term, showcasing up to 100 pre-loved dresses with stories to tell.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Firms like Diffuse Retail in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses.

"It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

To learn more Small Business Saturday’s SmallBiz100 visit: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com