Warwick community care club launches with aim of tackling isolation and support carers

A ‘community care club’ has launched in Warwick with the aim of tackling isolation as well as helping support carers.

The home care team at Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick launched the club “to create social connections, reduce isolation, and provide much needed support to caregivers”.

The first monthly meeting took place on June 18 at the Bluebird Care office in Smith Street in Warwick, which featured hot and cold soft drinks, cakes, and biscuits.

The team behind the Community Care Club hope that it will also serve as an opportunity for caregivers to meet, share advice, and explore care options.

Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick opened in 2009 and provides homecare services and support for carers.

Going forward, the club will meet monthly at the Warwick offices for two hours, with dates scheduled through September and plans to extend further.

Rebecca Weaver, operations and registered manager of Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch the Community Care Club.

"We believe it will make a real difference in people's lives by providing a warm, welcoming space where they can connect, feel supported – and have the chance to chat to people who can share real expertise and experience.

"Our community has always been at the heart of what we do, and this club is a wonderful chance for us to bring more people across the area into our Bluebird Care family."

For more information about Bluebird Care go to: https://www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/stratford-warwick or call 01926 400 030.