Warwick community centre gets upgrade to its toilet facilities

A community centre in Warwick has now had a much-needed upgrade to its toilet facilities.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work took place at the Warwickspace Community Centre in Coten End.

A grant towards the work came from Warwickshire County Council’s Councillors Grant Fund 2023-24, which was promoted by Councillor Parminder Singh Birdi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phab club members Paul Bayliss, Adrian Bedford, with Nathanael England and Susan Palmer at the opening of redesigned toilets on Thursday November 28, seen flanking the chair of the volunteers at Warwickspace, Roger Beckett. Photo supplied

Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington also arranged for Mark Larden, managing director of Warwick-based Geberit UK, to give a Twyford accessible toilet suite.

This added to the funding that Warwickspace raised and enabled the building work to be carried out by Dave McLeod local building contractors.

The toilets were then decorated and fitted out by volunteers.

Roger Beckett, chair of the volunteers at Warwickspace, said: “The upgraded toilets are a great improvement and will benefit everyone that uses the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 70 children and their parents currently rely on Warwickspace on a daily basis.

“Our long-standing disability groups such as Phab cannot operate if the toilets fail. Clean and welcoming toilets are essential to any community centre and to the well-being of all using it, from toddlers to pensioners.

“We have received many positive comments from our regular groups.

"The non-gender specific toilets have addressed the previous imbalance of provision, particularly for our daytime groups, and the toilets are now a much brighter and more attractive provision for all, including our disabled users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In redesigning the toilets, we have simplified the drainage, so that this is no longer a risk to the lift motor room and the boiler below! Adding a janitors sink means the cleaning and maintenance of the toilets is much easier and more cost effective.”

Roger added: “We have managed this local community asset on an entirely voluntary basis for over 10 years and are proud to be self-sustaining through letting of our spaces.

"By providing this extensive facility, we have supported new start-ups and charities, and we enable a wide range of groups to run and enjoy their chosen activities, many of which are wholly or partly volunteer-run.

"The work has helped us make the building much more welcoming for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Labarbera of PHAB said: “Warwickspace is a great place to host any type of group sessions with a host of multi function room types available.”

For more information go to www.warwickspace.org.uk or call 07936 810978.