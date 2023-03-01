There will also be events for children

A community centre in Warwick will be hosting a book sale to mark World Book Day.

Tomorrow (Thursday March 2) is World Book Day and the Chase Meadow Community Centre will be hosting a ‘big book sale’ thanks to receiving hundreds of donated second hand books.

Chase Meadow Community Centre. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the community centre said: “It is a real community event.

"As it is World Book Day, we are really keen to get affordable books into the hands of as many families as possible.

"Magical World of Stories will be running a pre-schooler session at 1pm and Playbox Theatre will be here with costumed actors and storytelling at 4pm.

"We will have free arts and crafts and activities running all day.

“There will be books for all ages and any children's books that are left over will be donated to Aylesford and Newburgh Primary schools.”