More than 60 people took part in a community sunrise walk in Warwick to help raise awareness and funds for a cause close to many people’s hearts.

Last Saturday (April 1), residents aged six to 90 gathered at the Budbrooke Industrial Estate, near the Saltisford Canal Arm before sunrise, to take part in a sponsored walk for Motor Neurone Disease awareness and funding.

More than 60 people attended a charity sunrise walk in and around Warwick and Hatton on April 1. Photos supplied

The event maintained the tradition of April Fools’ Day challenges set by Rev Andy Laird, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018, and carried out, as his condition permitted, each year during the progress of his illness.

In the first year, as walking became more difficult, Andy undertook a reverse triathlon at his own home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following year, he set up an electric wheelchair egg and spoon race with friend Trevor Langley around the streets of Hampton Magna, along with a marathon of mini-marathons, inside his own home; and in 2022, when he was confined to his bed and on a breathing machine, he arranged a sponsored watch of Michael Bourne Videos.

Andy died in June 2022 and his MND Fight-Back Fund currently stands at more than £52,000.

Rev Andy Laird, who died in 2022. Photo supplied

Trevor Langley, a close friend and musician colleague, who gave the tribute at Andy’s Thanksgiving Service in Dale Street Methodist Church last summer, was determined to arrange another event this year, and he came up with the idea of a sunrise walk.

He shared his plans with members of 7th Warwick Scout Group, Castle Hill Baptist Church and Saltisford Evangelical Church, and more than 60 people signed up.

The walk began at 6.30am with the hope of catching the sunrise over the Grand Union Canal at 6.42am – but the low cloud prevented it.

Before setting off, Trevor and Andy’s wife, Ann, thanked everyone for taking part, and explained the theme for the walk – ‘take each day as it comes’ – which is what families living with a terminal diagnosis like MND have to do.

The route went alongside the canal, under the A46 and up onto the Old Budbrooke Road.

The group crossed the main Birmingham Road and headed North towards Hatton Hill, with a detour into Hatton Park.

Walkers then crossed into the Hatton Locks site and up to Lock 46 and the Hatton Locks Café, where Paula Poole and her team prepared breakfast rolls and drinks for the group.

The group then returned to the start, via the Canal Towpath.

At the finish, at 9am, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, was waiting to present certificates to everyone who took part and congratulate them on their achievement.

Trevor said he was very grateful for the support of the Scout, Cub and Beaver Leaders, and the Group Scout Leader from 7th Warwick Scout Group who handled the marshalling and registering and checking of walkers at the start, finish and along the route.

More than £700 has already been raised by the walkers, to be paid into Andy Laird’s MND Fight Back Fund, and it is expected that this figure will rise, as more sponsor money comes in.

Plans are already starting for an event at the same time next year.