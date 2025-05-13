Warwick community invited to annual Mayor Making ceremony

Members of the community in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual Mayor Making ceremony.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday May 22, Warwick Town Council will hold its Annual Meeting, which includes Warwick Mayor Making (the inauguration of the town’s new mayor).

All members of the public are welcome to attend and the event starts at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jackie D’Arcy is set to become the next Mayor of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The new Mayor of Warwick is set to be Councillor Jackie D’Arcy, who will take over from the current mayor, Cllr David Skinner.

Councillor Simon Pargeter is also set to become the Deputy Mayor of Warwick.

This year the meeting and ceremony will be held at St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

The inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick as First Citizen of Warwick, is a role steeped in tradition and ceremony that dates back to 1664.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor attends events, meets with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

For information about the mayor’s diary, email: [email protected]