Warwick community invited to annual Mayor Making ceremony

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th May 2025, 15:34 BST
Members of the community in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual Mayor Making ceremony.

On Thursday May 22, Warwick Town Council will hold its Annual Meeting, which includes Warwick Mayor Making (the inauguration of the town’s new mayor).

All members of the public are welcome to attend and the event starts at 6.30pm.

Councillor Jackie D’Arcy is set to become the next Mayor of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Councilplaceholder image
Councillor Jackie D’Arcy is set to become the next Mayor of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The new Mayor of Warwick is set to be Councillor Jackie D’Arcy, who will take over from the current mayor, Cllr David Skinner.

Councillor Simon Pargeter is also set to become the Deputy Mayor of Warwick.

This year the meeting and ceremony will be held at St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

The inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick as First Citizen of Warwick, is a role steeped in tradition and ceremony that dates back to 1664.

The Mayor attends events, meets with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

For information about the mayor’s diary, email: [email protected]

