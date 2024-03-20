Warwick community invited to attend Easter Walk of Witness and service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community in Warwick is being invited to attend the Good Friday Walk of Witness and Service next week.

Churches Together in Warwick are once again organising the event on March 29.

Residents are being invited to join the annual Walk of Witness and service. Photos submitted.

A spokesperson from Churches Together in Warwick said: “We know this event has taken place since 1986, If not before.

"We met then at Warwick Methodist Church in Barrack Street and processed to Market Place for a short service.

“It is an important time for Christians and is both sad and very joyful.”

If anyone would like to join the procession, they can wait by one of the following churches before 11.45am: Castle Baptist Church in Castle Hill, St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street, St Pauls and the New Life Church in Friars Street and Warwick Methodist Church in Barrack Street.