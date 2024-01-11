The weekly events are open to residents and visitors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Visitor Information Centre in Warwick will be holding weekly coffee mornings for the community.

The events will be taking place every Monday inside the centre, which is located inside the Court House in Jury Street.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Visitor Information Centre in Warwick will be holding weekly coffee mornings for the community. The events will be taking place inside the centre, which is located inside the Court House in Jury Street. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Running from 10am to 12.30pm, there will be tea, coffee and cake on offer and it costs £3 per person.

A spokesperson from the Visitor Information said: “We had our first coffee morning on January 8, which went well and we are now gearing up for the next one.

“We hope that by offering something new we can attract more local residents to spend time here and discover the range of services that we offer.

“It is also hoped that tourists will also take time to browse the gift shop, read our history boards and find out what's on within the town during their stay.”