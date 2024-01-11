Warwick community invited to attend weekly coffee mornings
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Visitor Information Centre in Warwick will be holding weekly coffee mornings for the community.
The events will be taking place every Monday inside the centre, which is located inside the Court House in Jury Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Running from 10am to 12.30pm, there will be tea, coffee and cake on offer and it costs £3 per person.
A spokesperson from the Visitor Information said: “We had our first coffee morning on January 8, which went well and we are now gearing up for the next one.
“We hope that by offering something new we can attract more local residents to spend time here and discover the range of services that we offer.
“It is also hoped that tourists will also take time to browse the gift shop, read our history boards and find out what's on within the town during their stay.”
For more information about the Visitor Information Centre go to: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/