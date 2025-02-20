Warwick community invited to get their dancing shoes on for free lessons as part of national initiative

People in Warwick are being encouraged to don their dancing shoes as the town joins in a national initiative aimed at encouraging people to dance. Photo supplied

People in Warwick are being encouraged to get their dancing shoes on, as the town joins in a national initiative aimed at encouraging people to dance.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Town Council is offering two hours of free dance lessons at The Court House in Jury Street as part of Let’s Dance 2025, an initiative run by broadcaster and Strictly Come Dancing competitor Angela Rippon.

The initiative, which takes place across the country on Sunday March 2, aims to raise awareness of the benefits of dance to both physical and mental health, bringing people together and encouraging those who don’t usually dance to give it a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick’s event, which takes place from 4pm for two hours, is open to individuals and groups.

Doors open from 3.30pm with a maximum capacity of 80 people. Participants are also welcome to bring their own drinks.

Warwick Town Centre manager Kelly Scott said: “We’re so excited to announce Warwick is joining Let’s Dance 2025! What better way to bring people together than through something that’s not just good for them physically, but a great way to connect with others and generally have some fun.

“At Warwick Town Council we’re always looking for ways to bring our wonderful community together and this seemed like a lovely way to tap into something that is happening across the country, so we look forward to seeing people take advantage of the chance for some free dance lessons in our beautiful Court House, and enjoy an afternoon doing something a bit different.”

Let’s Dance is a national campaign to inspire everyone in the UK, regardless of age, fitness level, or experience, to embrace dance as a way to improve their health, connect with others, and have fun.

Founded by Angela Rippon CBE, the campaign is supported by leading organisations including the Sport and Recreation Alliance, NHS, and Parkinson’s UK.

All events, including Warwick’s, can be found on the Let’s Dance website.