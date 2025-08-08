Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend a ‘summer day’ event this weekend. Left photo by Priory Pools Community Centre and right by Google

The event, which will be taking place at Priory Pools Park on Saturday (August 9), has been organised by Packmores Community Centre and the Priory Area Community (PAC) Warwick group.

‘Summer Day’ will run from 11am to 3pm and it will cost £1 to enter and includes food.

There will several stalls including ones selling cake and barbecue food, a craft stall and a tombola stall.

During the day there will also be live music, a bouncy castle, face painting, a drum workshop and a visit from a police car.

There will also be a workshop where children can their own crowns and wands.

A gardening group will be attending the event and residents will be able to join in with planting, learn about gardening, and take home a free plant.

There will also be a ‘Priory Pools Community Centre’ purple gazebo where people can find out more about the plans for a new community centre and the fundraising for it.

The Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) team have been working to raise £2million to build the new site in the Packmores Estate.

The PPCC has been working hard behind the scenes with local trusts over the last year to secure three-year funding for the new community centre.

So far they have raised more than £1.5million.

For more information about the Priory Pools Community Centre and the fundraising go to: https://www.priorypoolscc.org/