Warwick community invited to take part in annual Warwick in Bloom competition

Members of the community in Warwick are being invited to take part in the annual Warwick in Bloom competition.

The year’s competition, which is now open for entries, features 11 categories and includes categories for shops, pubs and B&Bs, schools and residential gardens.

A spokesperson from Warwick in Bloom said: “This year, we have launched a new ‘Wildlife Friendly category.’

"Working with Bee Friendly Warwick, we’re aiming to raise awareness of the importance of having a pollinator plant and wildlife friendly garden.

"This year the Warwick in Bloom team and a professional judge will be visiting every individual entry on July 11.

“Entrants for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are invited to email us before July 8 to confirm their entry and provide their full name, contact number, address and confirm which category they wish to enter.”

Any resident or business with a CV34 postcode can enter.

The competition categories for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are:

Category 1: Retailers & Shops

Category 2: Commercial premises

Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

Category 4: Domestic front garden

Category 5: Domestic window box or hanging baskets (front garden)

Category 6: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups)

Category 7: School activity or garden

Category 8: Public access gardens

Category 9: Community participation

Category 10: Domestic back garden

Category 11: Wildlife Friendly Category

Due to restricted access with judging back gardens, those who enter the category should ensure access is available between 10am and midday on July 11.

This year all results will be announced at an awards evening on September 19, and not in advance like previous years.

Entries can be emailed to: [email protected]