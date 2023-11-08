Warwick Conferences chefs represent the UK at international competition

Thomas Parker and Ryan Dare have returned from the Europe Copper Skillet Final in Denmark having progressed to the event after being crowned Junior Chef and Senior Chef of the Year at the International Association of Conference Centres’ (IACC) Copper Skillet competition.

Two talented Warwickshire chefs have returned from an international competition where they represented the UK.

Thomas Parker and Ryan Dare, of Warwick Conferences competed at the Europe Copper Skillet Final having progressed to the event after being crowned Junior Chef and Senior Chef of the Year at the International Association of Conference Centres’ (IACC) Copper Skillet competition.

A global community of conference professionals, delivering innovative and exceptional meeting experiences, the IACC’s Copper Skillet competitions highlight the important contribution chefs and catering teams make to the industry.

Thomas Parker, a chef at Warwick Conferences.

During the Danish final, Thomas and Ryan were tasked with creating two conference-based dishes from a mystery box of ingredients.

They each had 15 minutes for preparation and 30 minutes cooking time, with the added pressure of simultaneously being interviewed in front of a live studio audience.

Additional challenges included cooking on two camping stoves with limited utensils to hand, and not having access to running water – only a two-litre bottle of water was provided, making it even more difficult to cook vegetables and sauces.

Thomas said: “Participating in this competition has probably been the most challenging thing I’ve done in my career so far but it was a wonderful experience that gave me the opportunity to witness and taste truly extraordinary food.

Ryan Dare, a chef at Warwick Conferences.

“Competing against such strong talent from across Europe was incredible and really pushed me to do my very best and make the UK proud, and while I didn’t take our first place this year, I can’t wait to put myself to the test in 2024 and hopefully come back victorious.”

Clive Singleton, head of conferences and event catering at Warwick Conferences, added: “Tom and Ryan performed brilliantly at the recent Europe Copper Skillet competition and should hold their heads high.

"They have both demonstrated how passionate and skilled they are at creating exciting menus and cooking delicious food and we couldn’t be prouder of how they represented themselves and Warwick Conferences.”